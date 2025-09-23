EU-Indonesia Trade Pact: A New Era for Global Commerce
Indonesia and the European Union finalized a free trade agreement after nine years of negotiations. The deal aims to boost exports and investment while countering the impact of U.S. tariffs. It removes most import duties on both sides and targets significant growth in bilateral trade. Legal checks and approvals are pending.
In a landmark development, Indonesia and the European Union have successfully concluded a comprehensive free trade agreement after nine years of intense negotiations. The new pact aims to significantly enhance exports and investment between the regions, strategically mitigating the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on global trade.
The agreement stipulates the removal of import duties on more than 90% of products immediately after it comes into effect, with full implementation expected within five years. As Indonesia strives to double its $30.1 billion trade balance with the EU, this deal is anticipated to propel the Southeast Asian nation into an upper-middle-income category by 2027.
The EU Trade Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, expressed optimism about the potential increase in European investments in Indonesia, notably in minerals and clean tech sectors. However, non-tariff barriers, specifically the EU Deforestation Regulation, remain a challenge for Indonesia's palm oil industry, requiring additional resolution to maximize the agreement's benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
