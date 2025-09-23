CBI Convicts Four in Rs 6.8 Crore Bank Fraud Case in Lucknow

Lucknow's CBI special court on Tuesday handed down sentences to four individuals involved in a significant bank fraud case. The accused were sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh. Additionally, the implicated private firm, M/S Anita Contractor and Construction Private Limited, faces a Rs 1 lakh fine.

The case dates back to a CBI registration on July 9, 2008, following a complaint by the Bank of India's Assistant General Manager in Lucknow. The complaint detailed a conspiracy occurring between 2004 and 2006, where accused parties allegedly used fake work orders to deceive the bank for cash credit facilities. The CBI's investigation led to charges against multiple individuals, including the managing director Anita Jain of the implicated company.

While Anita Jain was acquitted due to insufficient evidence, and proceedings against two others were dismissed, the court confirmed the culpability of the remaining defendants. In unrelated developments, MP Maddila Gurumoorthy urgently appealed to authorities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for an inquiry into the Tirumala Temple's handling to prevent political intrusion.

