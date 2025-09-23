Strengthening Ties: Indian and Sri Lankan Navies Forge Ahead

In a move to strengthen Indo-Sri Lankan relations, Indian Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited Sri Lanka for four days, engaging in high-level discussions with the country's top officials. The agenda focused on enhancing defence and maritime cooperation, reflecting a robust commitment to bilateral ties.

Admiral Tripathi held talks with numerous dignitaries, including Major General KP Aruna Jayasekera and Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha. Discussions centered on boosting naval collaboration, maritime security, and joint training, showcasing a firm resolve to fortify defence cooperation and interoperability between the two nations.

Paying homage to the shared history and collective sacrifices of both countries, the Admiral laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force Memorial in Colombo. The visit further reiterated efforts to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region, supported by cultural and military events that reinforce deep-rooted connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)