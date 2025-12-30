Left Menu

India-China Diplomatic Thaw: A New Dawn in Bilateral Relations

India and China took significant strides towards mending their relationship in 2025, focusing on resolving border tensions and enhancing cooperation. Key meetings and diplomatic engagements highlighted their commitment to amending past grievances and promoting growth through strategic autonomy, amidst external challenges like US tariff threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:03 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a promising turn of events, India and China concluded 2025 by solidifying their intent to restore bilateral relations after years of estrangement due to the eastern Ladakh border conflict.

The reconciliation journey began in October 2024, when both nations decided to dissolve the longstanding border face-off, an imperative step towards diplomatic normality after the 2020 Galwan clashes.

Prime Minister Modi and President Xi's meeting underscored mutual commitments to economic partnership over rivalry, amid shared acknowledgment of external pressures, namely, US tariff escalations under President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

