India-China Diplomatic Thaw: A New Dawn in Bilateral Relations

In a promising turn of events, India and China concluded 2025 by solidifying their intent to restore bilateral relations after years of estrangement due to the eastern Ladakh border conflict.

The reconciliation journey began in October 2024, when both nations decided to dissolve the longstanding border face-off, an imperative step towards diplomatic normality after the 2020 Galwan clashes.

Prime Minister Modi and President Xi's meeting underscored mutual commitments to economic partnership over rivalry, amid shared acknowledgment of external pressures, namely, US tariff escalations under President Donald Trump.

