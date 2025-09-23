Left Menu

Croatia Battles African Swine Fever Outbreak

Croatia faces a significant outbreak of African swine fever, necessitating the culling of nearly 12,000 pigs in the eastern region. The highly contagious disease threatens pig populations, impacting meat markets. Authorities blame illegal pig and wild boar trade, implementing strict measures to prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Osijek | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:08 IST
Croatia is grappling with a severe outbreak of African swine fever, compelling authorities to cull approximately 12,000 pigs in the country's east. The disease, although harmless to humans, is highly contagious and often fatal for pigs, posing a significant threat to the livestock industry.

State chief inspector Andrija Mikulic revealed that surveillance of 400 farms highlighted irregularities in protection measures at 104 locations. The outbreak, initially detected at four farms in Osijek-Baranja, is part of a broader issue affecting pig populations across Europe and Asia.

Croatia's agriculture minister, David Vlajcic, affirmed that civil protection, police, veterinarians, and local communities are collaborating to contain the disease. Stricter border controls with neighboring Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina have been implemented, as illegal trade in pigs and wild boars is said to facilitate the spread of the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

