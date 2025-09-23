Delhi HC Calls for Urgent Welfare Schemes for Deceased Advocates' Families

The Delhi High Court has underscored the need for urgent welfare measures to support the families of deceased advocates, emphasizing that many rely entirely on lawyers' earnings and face financial hardship after their deaths. This observation came amid the Court's handling of an appeal by Darshana Rani, whose claim under the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme was denied following her son Kamal Khurana's death.

Rani's claim for Rs 10 lakh was rejected due to Khurana's insurance coverage beginning posthumously from October 20, 2023, three months after his death. While the Court upheld this denial, it recognized the financial plight faced by the advocate's mother. The Division Bench, including Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, pointed out that the Bar Council of Delhi had already allocated a financial aid of Rs 10,000 monthly for two years starting December 2023. Nonetheless, the judges stressed the insufficiency of such temporary relief measures, advocating for comprehensive policy solutions.

The Bench appealed to the Bar Council of India and Bar Council of Delhi to develop schemes to protect the families of advocates from severe financial hardship following an advocate's demise. The Court disposed of the appeal but permitted the appellant to seek further financial support from relevant councils under existing guidelines, advising that her case be addressed considerately.

