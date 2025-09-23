Khamenei's Stand: Rejecting U.S. Talks and Nuclear Pressure

On Tuesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asserted that engaging in negotiations with the United States would not benefit Tehran and deemed them a 'dead-end'.

In a recorded address, Khamenei reinforced Iran's resilience, stating that the nation would not succumb to external pressure concerning its uranium enrichment activities.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed Iran's long-standing policy, emphasizing its lack of necessity for nuclear weapons and the absence of any intention to develop them.

(With inputs from agencies.)