Khamenei's Stand: Rejecting U.S. Talks and Nuclear Pressure
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that negotiations with the United States are futile, emphasizing that Iran will not yield to pressure over uranium enrichment. He reiterated Iran's position against developing nuclear weapons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:49 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
On Tuesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asserted that engaging in negotiations with the United States would not benefit Tehran and deemed them a 'dead-end'.
In a recorded address, Khamenei reinforced Iran's resilience, stating that the nation would not succumb to external pressure concerning its uranium enrichment activities.
Furthermore, he reaffirmed Iran's long-standing policy, emphasizing its lack of necessity for nuclear weapons and the absence of any intention to develop them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement