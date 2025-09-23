Left Menu

Suspended Delhi College Principal Fights Back Against Harassment Allegations

The suspended Principal of Ramanujan College challenges his suspension in Delhi High Court amidst sexual harassment allegations. A complaint led to his suspension, but he claims misconduct in the process, citing lack of evidence, procedural violations, and retaliatory motives. The matter awaits hearing on September 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:37 IST
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to Ramanujan College and related parties following a petition by its suspended Principal, Professor Rasal Singh, challenging his suspension over sexual harassment allegations. Singh faces allegations from three teachers; however, he is contesting the procedural fairness of his suspension.

Justice Sachin Datta directed the college to submit relevant documents to the court by September 26. Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra, representing Singh, sought a stay on the suspension order, arguing the decision was arbitrarily made. However, Justice Datta stated, "We can't give a stay without hearing the other side. Come on Friday."

The petition claims the complaint was motivated and misplaced, alleging procedural lapses under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act. Singh asserts that the inquiry was biased, conducted without his participation, and that no formal Internal Complaints Committee was set up. His suspension, effective September 18, is argued to be illegal under existing regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

