Suspended Delhi College Principal Fights Back Against Harassment Allegations

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to Ramanujan College and related parties following a petition by its suspended Principal, Professor Rasal Singh, challenging his suspension over sexual harassment allegations. Singh faces allegations from three teachers; however, he is contesting the procedural fairness of his suspension.

Justice Sachin Datta directed the college to submit relevant documents to the court by September 26. Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra, representing Singh, sought a stay on the suspension order, arguing the decision was arbitrarily made. However, Justice Datta stated, "We can't give a stay without hearing the other side. Come on Friday."

The petition claims the complaint was motivated and misplaced, alleging procedural lapses under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act. Singh asserts that the inquiry was biased, conducted without his participation, and that no formal Internal Complaints Committee was set up. His suspension, effective September 18, is argued to be illegal under existing regulations.

