Dassault Challenges Germany Amid Fighter Jet Project Tensions

Dassault Aviation has declared it can proceed solo in developing a new fighter jet, escalating tensions within a European initiative involving Germany and Spain. The FCAS project, valued at 100 billion euros, has been marred by disagreements, primarily with Airbus, over project leadership.

Amid rising tensions, Dassault CEO Eric Trappier emphasized his company's readiness to independently create a sixth-generation fighter. He underscored Dassault's extensive experience in aerospace development while addressing concerns at a parts factory inauguration.

Trappier seeks clearer French control over the project's fighter component, while granting Airbus autonomy in other areas. Despite these challenges, both Dassault and Airbus express commitment to finding a resolution to ensure the project's success.