Macron and Pezeshkian: A Crucial Diplomatic Meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday.

During a speech at the U.N. General Assembly, Macron emphasized the choices facing Iran: make conciliatory gestures, adhere to peace and stability, and cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, otherwise, sanctions could be reinstated.

This meeting marks a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, as Macron seeks to navigate the complex geopolitical challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)