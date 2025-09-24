Macron and Pezeshkian: A Crucial Diplomatic Meeting
French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to meet Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. Macron informed the U.N. General Assembly that Iran faces a choice: cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency for peace and stability or face the reimplementation of sanctions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 03:37 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday.
During a speech at the U.N. General Assembly, Macron emphasized the choices facing Iran: make conciliatory gestures, adhere to peace and stability, and cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, otherwise, sanctions could be reinstated.
This meeting marks a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, as Macron seeks to navigate the complex geopolitical challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Standoff Over Sanctions: Iran and European Powers in Eleventh Hour Diplomacy
UPDATE 1-Iran and European powers in high-stake talks over return of UN sanctions
Race Against Time: U.N.'s Last-Ditch Nuclear Diplomacy with Iran
Diplomatic Deadline: Iran's Last Chance to Avert Sanctions
Iran Faces Deadline to Avert UN Sanctions, Says EU