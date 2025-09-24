Delhi School Director Accused of Molestation as Police Unravel Two High-Profile Cases
A director of a Delhi branch institution faces molestation charges after over 15 students lodged complaints. A separate hit-and-run investigation saw Delhi Police swiftly bring a culprit to justice. The accused director was found driving a luxury car with fake plates and is expected to face arrest near Agra.
Authorities from Vasant Kunj North PS have charged the director of a Delhi-based branch institution with molestation, following allegations from more than 15 students. Statements have been recorded under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita before a magistrate.
Delhi Police have also unearthed a separate hit-and-run case within eight days. Key evidence included video surveillance and the recovery of the offending vehicle.
In the molestation case, police impounded a luxury car belonging to the accused, featuring a fake UN number plate. Efforts to trace the accused have located him near Agra, and an imminent arrest is anticipated.
