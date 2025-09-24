Left Menu

Shriram Finance Bolsters MSME Credit Access in Tamil Nadu

Shriram Finance Ltd has significantly enhanced access to credit for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu. Their MSME financing portfolio reached Rs 10,700 crore by June 2025, driven by increased entrepreneurial activity and credit access. The company plans to use digital platforms for simplified loan processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shriram Finance Ltd has augmented credit access for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu, achieving a financing portfolio of Rs 10,700 crore by June 2025, reports a top official. This expansion aligns with growing entrepreneurial activities and improved access to credit in Tier II and III towns.

In a recent company statement, Shriram Finance revealed its Tamil Nadu MSME portfolio surpassed Rs 10,700 crore as of June 2025. Nationally, its MSME Assets Under Management (AUM) reached Rs 38,824.26 crore during Q1 of FY2026. The state's well-established MSME ecosystem continues to grow, driven by demand for customized financing solutions.

Deputy Managing Director Anbuselvam highlighted the burgeoning demand for affordable financing, emphasizing plans to leverage smart intelligence and digital self-service platforms to expand their reach and support India's MSMEs' growth. The company aims to enhance its leadership in MSME financing, promoting entrepreneurship and financial inclusion across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

