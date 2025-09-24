EU's Strategic Move: Raising Tariffs on Russian Oil Imports

The European Commission, in a calculated maneuver, intends to suggest raising the import tariffs on Russian oil. This announcement was made by a Commission spokesperson on Wednesday. Such a measure is anticipated 'in due course,' indicating a strategic approach to impact Russia's oil exports.

Countries such as Hungary and Slovakia, who are reliant on Russian oil imports, each averaging between 200,000 to 250,000 barrels daily, will be prominently affected by this proposal. This volume represents approximately 3% of the EU's total oil consumption.

The proposal aligns with larger EU energy policies aiming to diversify energy sources and reduce dependency on Russian oil as part of broader geopolitical and economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)