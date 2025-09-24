Childhood Lost: Teen Pregnancy Sparks Campaign Against Early Marriage in Jharkhand
In Jharkhand's Khunti district, a 14-year-old girl in a live-in relationship gave birth, prompting local authorities to intensify campaigns against early marriage and pregnancy. This case, following tribal customs, highlights the urgent need for awareness on health and societal implications to prevent similar incidents.
A 14-year-old girl in a live-in relationship in Khunti district, Jharkhand, recently gave birth to a baby, prompting authorities to bolster efforts against early marriage and pregnancy, according to officials.
Following tribal customs, the girl lived with a 16-year-old boy with parental consent. She delivered at Sadar Hospital after a referral from the Community Health Centre in Murhu.
District Child Protection Officer Altaf Khan emphasized the need for intensified awareness campaigns targeting all 86 gram panchayats. Such initiatives aim to educate communities about health, education, and societal impacts of early pregnancies.
