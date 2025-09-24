Childhood Lost: Teen Pregnancy Sparks Campaign Against Early Marriage in Jharkhand

A 14-year-old girl in a live-in relationship in Khunti district, Jharkhand, recently gave birth to a baby, prompting authorities to bolster efforts against early marriage and pregnancy, according to officials.

Following tribal customs, the girl lived with a 16-year-old boy with parental consent. She delivered at Sadar Hospital after a referral from the Community Health Centre in Murhu.

District Child Protection Officer Altaf Khan emphasized the need for intensified awareness campaigns targeting all 86 gram panchayats. Such initiatives aim to educate communities about health, education, and societal impacts of early pregnancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)