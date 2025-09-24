Tragic Loss: Farmer's Life Ended Amidst Flooding Devastation

A tragic incident unfolded in Beed district, Maharashtra, as 62-year-old farmer Ramesh Dnyanoba Gavane ended his life due to the devastation caused by flooding. The loss of his soybean crop, grown on the fertile banks of the Manjara river, left him in despair.

Heavy rains led the river to overflow, inundating Gavane's farmland and washing away the fertile soil, according to police reports. As the situation worsened, Gavane reportedly approached a power setup and accidentally came into contact with a live electric wire, leading to his demise.

Gavane was quickly transferred to medical facilities, but was declared dead upon arrival. The adverse weather conditions have affected Marathwada region heavily, flattening crops across extensive lands and claiming multiple lives, underscoring a pressing agricultural crisis.