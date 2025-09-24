Boosting Agriculture's Role in India's Self-Reliance

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, at a recent Crop Care Federation of India meeting, underscored the necessity for agriculture to contribute more to India's GDP—targeting a rise from 18% to 26%—to foster self-reliance. Gadkari flagged the high production costs that need urgent reduction to make the sector economically sustainable.

In a bid to slash input expenses, the minister advocated for the development of electric and flex-engine tractors. He also urged the agro-chemicals sector to focus on producing cost-effective bio-pesticides and bio-insecticides via intensive R&D efforts.

Gadkari emphasized the importance of reducing import reliance by making basic raw materials domestically. He also highlighted agriculture's pivotal role, suggesting productivity enhancement through high-yield seed varieties. Solutions to curb rural migration to cities include bolstering agriculture's economic viability and employment opportunities.

