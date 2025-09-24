Left Menu

Haryana Powers Up: New 800 MW Thermal Units to Boost Energy Sector

Haryana plans to establish 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal units in Panipat and Hisar to meet increasing electricity demand. State energy minister Anil Vij discusses the plans in a high-level meeting led by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Key challenges and solutions, including coal linkage and biomass pellet supply, were examined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:51 IST
Haryana Powers Up: New 800 MW Thermal Units to Boost Energy Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is set to boost its energy sector by establishing 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal units in Panipat and Hisar. This development aims to meet the rapidly increasing electricity demands of the state, according to state energy minister Anil Vij.

A high-level meeting was convened on Tuesday evening at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi, led by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The meeting focused on energy-related issues facing Haryana, seeking solutions to overcome them and strengthen the power sector, as per an official statement released Wednesday.

During the meeting, Union Power Minister Khattar assured that the central government would extend all necessary support under its policies and schemes to facilitate Haryana's energy projects. Emphasis was placed on overcoming challenges such as coal linkage and the limited availability of quality biomass pellets.

