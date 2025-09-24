Left Menu

Telangana Unveils Ambitious Flood Control Project for Khammam

The Telangana Government has launched a Rs 525.36 crore project to build a retaining wall along the Munneru river in Khammam, aiming to address recurrent flooding issues. This initiative forms part of broader efforts to protect lives, infrastructure, and farmlands from monsoon-related disasters.

Telangana ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Thumnala Nageshwar Rao inspect project site (Photo: DIPR/Telangana). Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana Government has embarked on a significant Rs 525.36 crore initiative to curb persistent flooding in Khammam by constructing a retaining wall along the Munneru river. A statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations highlighted this project's importance in safeguarding lives and infrastructure from monsoon floods.

Khammam, a burgeoning educational and commercial hub, faces repeated flood challenges due to the overflowing Munneru stream, especially after sudden cloudbursts. In September 2024, a severe flood caused substantial damages valued at Rs 757 crore and displaced numerous families, leading Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to assure expedited completion of the retaining wall during his field inspections.

The project envisions a 17-km retaining wall alongside comprehensive service roads and an advanced drainage framework, spanning both urban and rural sections of Khammam mandal. The plan accommodates significant flood discharge and is scrutinized by experts to ensure quality, while also addressing land acquisition and setting up a residential colony for affected families.

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

