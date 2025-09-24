Controversy Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Untimely Death: Calls for CBI Probe Intensify
Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia demands a CBI-led judicial probe into the controversial death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Raising concerns over Garg's anti-government stance and inconsistencies in travel details, Saikia suspects foul play. Meanwhile, Assam's CM announces a Special Investigation Team for a thorough inquiry.
In a development that has captivated public attention, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, has formally requested President Droupadi Murmu to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, overseen by a High Court judge, into the death of Assam's celebrated cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. Garg tragically passed away on September 19 in Singapore following an alleged drowning incident, which has ignited suspicions due to his prominent role in political resistance.
Saikia's letter highlights Garg's influential opposition to various government policies, particularly his vocal stance against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019. Identifying Garg as a target due to his activism, Saikia underscores the singer's fervent participation in anti-CAA protests and raises alarm over coercive travel arrangements to Singapore prior to his death.
While the Assam government has already begun a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inquiry, Saikia points to jurisdictional and diplomatic constraints that hinder effective investigation by state police. Addressing these concerns, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to pursue leads with promised transparency and integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
