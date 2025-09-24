Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Untimely Death: Calls for CBI Probe Intensify

Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia demands a CBI-led judicial probe into the controversial death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Raising concerns over Garg's anti-government stance and inconsistencies in travel details, Saikia suspects foul play. Meanwhile, Assam's CM announces a Special Investigation Team for a thorough inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:21 IST
Controversy Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Untimely Death: Calls for CBI Probe Intensify
Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a development that has captivated public attention, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, has formally requested President Droupadi Murmu to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, overseen by a High Court judge, into the death of Assam's celebrated cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. Garg tragically passed away on September 19 in Singapore following an alleged drowning incident, which has ignited suspicions due to his prominent role in political resistance.

Saikia's letter highlights Garg's influential opposition to various government policies, particularly his vocal stance against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019. Identifying Garg as a target due to his activism, Saikia underscores the singer's fervent participation in anti-CAA protests and raises alarm over coercive travel arrangements to Singapore prior to his death.

While the Assam government has already begun a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inquiry, Saikia points to jurisdictional and diplomatic constraints that hinder effective investigation by state police. Addressing these concerns, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to pursue leads with promised transparency and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre stands committed to aspiration of people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards: Govt statement.

Centre stands committed to aspiration of people of Ladakh by providing adequ...

 India
2
Tripura University Shines with Three Faculty in Stanford's Top 2% Scientists List

Tripura University Shines with Three Faculty in Stanford's Top 2% Scientists...

 India
3
Barring few unfortunate incidents early in the day, situation brought under control by 4 PM: Govt statement on Ladakh situation.

Barring few unfortunate incidents early in the day, situation brought under ...

 India
4
People should not circulate old and provocative videos in media and social media: Govt statement on Ladakh situation.

People should not circulate old and provocative videos in media and social m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025