NSE Gears Up for Long-Awaited Public Listing

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is preparing for its long-awaited public listing, aiming to finalize the process within 8-9 months after clearing regulatory requirements with SEBI. Initial hurdles since filing in 2016 included governance and co-location issues. Valued at approximately Rs 4.7 lakh crore, NSE seeks comprehensive stakeholder consultations.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is on the verge of executing its much-anticipated public listing, expected within the next 8-9 months, contingent upon receiving clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
NSE filed for a settlement with SEBI in June 2025 and is patiently waiting for the No-Objection Certificate. Once obtained, NSE will need around 4-5 months to prepare the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), followed by another 4-5 months for SEBI's review, said MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan at a recent event.
The IPO, initially proposed in 2016, has faced significant delays due to regulatory concerns. Despite its current valuation of approximately Rs 4.7 lakh crore, NSE is actively engaging in consultations with market participants to ensure they tackle any governance issues effectively, particularly in derivatives frameworks.
