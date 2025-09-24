NSE Gears Up for Long-Awaited Public Listing

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is on the verge of executing its much-anticipated public listing, expected within the next 8-9 months, contingent upon receiving clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

NSE filed for a settlement with SEBI in June 2025 and is patiently waiting for the No-Objection Certificate. Once obtained, NSE will need around 4-5 months to prepare the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), followed by another 4-5 months for SEBI's review, said MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan at a recent event.

The IPO, initially proposed in 2016, has faced significant delays due to regulatory concerns. Despite its current valuation of approximately Rs 4.7 lakh crore, NSE is actively engaging in consultations with market participants to ensure they tackle any governance issues effectively, particularly in derivatives frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)