Left Menu

NSE Gears Up for Long-Awaited Public Listing

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is preparing for its long-awaited public listing, aiming to finalize the process within 8-9 months after clearing regulatory requirements with SEBI. Initial hurdles since filing in 2016 included governance and co-location issues. Valued at approximately Rs 4.7 lakh crore, NSE seeks comprehensive stakeholder consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:13 IST
NSE Gears Up for Long-Awaited Public Listing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is on the verge of executing its much-anticipated public listing, expected within the next 8-9 months, contingent upon receiving clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

NSE filed for a settlement with SEBI in June 2025 and is patiently waiting for the No-Objection Certificate. Once obtained, NSE will need around 4-5 months to prepare the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), followed by another 4-5 months for SEBI's review, said MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan at a recent event.

The IPO, initially proposed in 2016, has faced significant delays due to regulatory concerns. Despite its current valuation of approximately Rs 4.7 lakh crore, NSE is actively engaging in consultations with market participants to ensure they tackle any governance issues effectively, particularly in derivatives frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025