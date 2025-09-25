Left Menu

Vantage Markets Celebrate Triple Success at 2025 Global Forex Awards

Vantage Markets, a prominent multi-asset broker, has secured three wins at the 2025 Global Forex Awards. The awards include Best Affiliates Brokerage - Global, Best Trading Support - MENA, and Best Trading Platform - Asia, acknowledging Vantage's commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions in the retail forex and online trading sectors.

Vantage Markets has achieved a remarkable feat by winning three prestigious awards at the 2025 Global Forex Awards – Retail. These accolades underline the company's exceptional services, innovative solutions, and strong client partnerships. The awards are Best Affiliates Brokerage – Global, Best Trading Support – MENA, and Best Trading Platform – Asia.

The Best Affiliates Brokerage – Global award recognizes the success of Vantage Partners, highlighting the programme's transparency, advanced tools, and dedicated support. This makes it one of the most respected affiliate programmes in the industry.

The Best Trading Support – MENA accolade emphasizes Vantage's strong focus on client education, multilingual support, and tailored resources, while the Best Trading Platform – Asia award underscores Vantage's continuous enhancement of its trading platform, offering speed and advanced features to traders worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

