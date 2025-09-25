Bank of Maharashtra Achieves 'BBB-' Rating: A Global Milestone

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra has achieved a 'BBB-' rating with a 'Stable' outlook from global rating agency S&P, underscoring its robust financial health.

The investment grade marks a crucial milestone, enabling the bank to access overseas capital markets at more favorable rates and potentially reducing its cost of funds.

This recognition elevates the bank's status among Indian public sector banks, showcasing its progress, resilience, and commitment to sustainable growth, as stated by MD & CEO Nidhu Saxena.

(With inputs from agencies.)