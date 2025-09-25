Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra Achieves 'BBB-' Rating: A Global Milestone

The State-owned Bank of Maharashtra has been assigned a 'BBB-' rating with a 'Stable' outlook by S&P, highlighting its strong financial fundamentals. This rating will help lower fund costs and allow better access to overseas capital, reflecting the bank's resilience and progress in the global financial sector.

Updated: 25-09-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra has achieved a 'BBB-' rating with a 'Stable' outlook from global rating agency S&P, underscoring its robust financial health.

The investment grade marks a crucial milestone, enabling the bank to access overseas capital markets at more favorable rates and potentially reducing its cost of funds.

This recognition elevates the bank's status among Indian public sector banks, showcasing its progress, resilience, and commitment to sustainable growth, as stated by MD & CEO Nidhu Saxena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

