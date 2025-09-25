Left Menu

Swiss National Bank Holds Key Rate Amid Tariff Concerns

The Swiss National Bank maintained its interest rate at zero, influenced by considerations of U.S. tariffs' effects on Switzerland's economy. This decision marks the first time in seven meetings the SNB has not adjusted rates, following a recent inflation increase and rate reductions earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:01 IST
Swiss National Bank Holds Key Rate Amid Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has opted to keep its key interest rate at zero, making it the lowest among major central banks worldwide. This cautious decision comes as the SNB considers the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on the Swiss economy.

While this move was anticipated by market analysts and a Reuters poll, it signifies a notable pause in the Bank's policy direction. The SNB chose to hold rates steady following a slight rise in inflation over recent months.

Notably, this decision ends a streak of six consecutive meetings with rate cuts, which began when the Bank started reducing borrowing costs in March 2024, aiming to stimulate the economy amidst global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Unveils Giant Warehouse, Boosting Eastern India's Supply Chain

TCI Unveils Giant Warehouse, Boosting Eastern India's Supply Chain

 India
2
Birkenstock Steps Up: Rising Revenues and Expansion Plans

Birkenstock Steps Up: Rising Revenues and Expansion Plans

 Global
3
Women Pioneering the Surge in Technical Education

Women Pioneering the Surge in Technical Education

 India
4
U.S. Tariffs Challenge Swiss Economic Outlook as SNB Holds Rates Steady

U.S. Tariffs Challenge Swiss Economic Outlook as SNB Holds Rates Steady

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025