Swiss National Bank Holds Steady Amid US Tariffs Challenge

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) opted to retain its key interest rate at zero percent on Thursday, a stance unique among major central banks as the institution navigates potential economic fallout from U.S. tariffs. This decision aligns with market expectations and marks a pause after several reductions in borrowing costs since March 2024.

SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel has emphasized that there are significant barriers before considering the reimplementation of a negative interest rate policy. Such a policy, last used from December 2014 to September 2022, previously drew criticism from savers and pension funds.

Despite a slight uptick in inflation recently, the SNB stated, "Inflationary pressure is virtually unchanged compared to the previous quarter." The recent monetary policy decision comes after President Trump's 39% import duty on Swiss goods, a move that poses a significant threat to Switzerland's heavily export-dependent economy.

