IndiGo and SBI Card Unveil Premium Travel Credit Card

IndiGo has partnered with SBI Card to introduce two co-branded premium credit cards, offering benefits and rewards within the IndiGo ecosystem and beyond. These cards target tech-savvy travelers looking for holistic travel experiences. The initiative is part of IndiGo's BluChip loyalty program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:46 IST
IndiGo, a leading domestic airline, has teamed up with SBI Card to launch a co-branded premium credit card, delivering a wide array of benefits to customers of both brands.

The collaboration includes two variants, IndiGo SBI Card and IndiGo SBI Card ELITE, under the airline's BluChip loyalty program. These cards enable holders to earn rewards on various spending categories, such as travel and hotel bookings, within IndiGo's ecosystem.

Salila Pande, MD & CEO of SBI Card, noted the increasing importance of travel as a spending category, driven by India's tech-savvy and affluent consumers seeking comprehensive travel experiences. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers emphasized the value addition, convenience, and rewards this initiative brings to frequent flyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

