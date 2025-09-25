IndiGo and SBI Card Unveil Premium Travel Credit Card

IndiGo, a leading domestic airline, has teamed up with SBI Card to launch a co-branded premium credit card, delivering a wide array of benefits to customers of both brands.

The collaboration includes two variants, IndiGo SBI Card and IndiGo SBI Card ELITE, under the airline's BluChip loyalty program. These cards enable holders to earn rewards on various spending categories, such as travel and hotel bookings, within IndiGo's ecosystem.

Salila Pande, MD & CEO of SBI Card, noted the increasing importance of travel as a spending category, driven by India's tech-savvy and affluent consumers seeking comprehensive travel experiences. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers emphasized the value addition, convenience, and rewards this initiative brings to frequent flyers.

