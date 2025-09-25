Slovakia is resisting external pressure to curtail its reliance on Russian energy, pointing fingers at some European countries for boosting their purchases from Moscow. As EU member states like Slovakia and Hungary maintain political ties with Russia, which fulfills their primary oil needs, they argue that cutting off Russian supplies would be financially burdensome after years of infrastructure development.

Recent statements by former U.S. President Donald Trump, encouraging the EU to stop Russian energy imports, have intensified these pressures. In response, the EU is formulating a new sanctions package aiming to phase out Russian LNG imports by 2027, earlier than planned. Legal negotiations are ongoing to halt all imports of Russian fossil fuels by 2028, but unanimity among EU nations is needed for these sanctions to take effect. While Hungary and Slovakia have vowed to oppose these sanctions, the proposed LNG ban may not impact the gas they receive via pipelines.

Slovakia's Foreign Minister, Juraj Blanar, emphasizes the economic challenges of diversifying energy supplies, highlighting Slovakia's potential 10 billion euro loss if contracts are broken. Criticizing what he describes as hypocrisy, Blanar notes an increase in Russian LNG imports to Western European nations. He underscores the importance of diplomacy over military solutions in resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia.

