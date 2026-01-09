Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift: Hungary Grants Asylum to Polish Nationals Amid Tensions

Hungary's decision to grant asylum to two unidentified Polish citizens has strained relations with Poland. The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Hungarian ambassador to express displeasure over this move. The incident follows Hungary's previous asylum grant to a former Polish official facing corruption charges, further eroding once-strong diplomatic ties.

The Polish Foreign Ministry has called in the Hungarian ambassador after Hungary granted asylum to two unidentified Polish citizens. The relations between countries, once allies, seem to be deteriorating.

Recently, news reports revealed that Hungary, through its Brussels delegation, informed other countries' representatives of its asylum decision. The Polish media circulated a letter about this but provided no details on the individuals or the rationale behind their asylum status. Poland's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maciej Wewior, expressed Warsaw's objection, while Hungary has not commented.

In the backdrop of this incident lies Hungary's infuriation of Poland by granting asylum in 2024 to Marcin Romanowski, a former Polish deputy minister accused of public fund mismanagement, which he denies. Another Polish official, Zbigniew Ziobro, is expected to seek asylum due to legal challenges. Relations frayed further when Poland's new pro-European government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, assumed power in 2023, pledging accountability for PiS affiliates accused of misconduct.

