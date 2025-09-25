Left Menu

CCTV Footage Plays Pivotal Role in Delhi BMW Accident Bail Proceedings

The Delhi court reserved its decision on granting bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in the BMW accident that killed Navjot Singh. CCTV footage and testimonies were presented, with defense arguing for bail citing cooperation, while prosecution highlighted intent and procedural mishaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:56 IST
The BMW car after crash on September 14 (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House court in New Delhi has reserved its decision regarding the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, the accused driver in a BMW accident that claimed the life of Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry. Under scrutiny during the hearing was CCTV footage presented by the Delhi Police, as well as the accompanying legal arguments from both defense and prosecution.

The court previously directed the police to produce all evidence related to the tragic incident at Dhaula Kuan. Defense counsel, Advocate Pradeep Rana, emphasized Kaur's cooperation with law enforcement and her efforts to assist the injured, while questioning the ten-hour delay in filing the FIR. Meanwhile, the Special Public Prosecutor, Atul Shrivastava, opposed the bail, arguing that the accused aimed to evade legal responsibility.

The court has requested additional written submissions and evidence from both sides, including a critical crash report from BMW. The prosecution underscored the need to adhere to the 'golden hour' medical principle, as questions over the accused's choice of hospital and implications about possible evidence tampering remain.

