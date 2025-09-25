Left Menu

Rodent Rampage: Mizoram Battles Infestation Threatening Jhum Farmers

The Mizoram government has issued an alert to prevent potential famine after a rodent infestation in three districts affected over 800 jhum farmers. The problem is linked to the upcoming flowering of bamboo species 'bambusa tulda,' expected in 2025. Efforts are underway to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:03 IST
Rodent Rampage: Mizoram Battles Infestation Threatening Jhum Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is on high alert following reports of a rodent infestation across three districts, jeopardizing the livelihoods of more than 800 jhum farmers. This situation is allegedly connected to the anticipated bamboo flowering event known as 'Thingtam', scheduled for 2025 after a 46-year hiatus.

Areas hardest hit include several villages in Mamit district, with 769 farmers already facing adverse impacts. The state's Agriculture Department has dispatched teams to distribute rodenticides and provide guidance to locals.

This rodent infestation focuses primarily on traditional jhum paddy fields and adjacent soybean plantations, sparking concern but stopping short of impacting wet rice cultivation. The Mizoram government is actively monitoring developments and engaging in preventive measures to avert a wider crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Merz Calls for NATO's Firm Stance Against Airspace Violations

Merz Calls for NATO's Firm Stance Against Airspace Violations

 Germany
2
RBI Ushers in a New Era: Diversifying Digital Payment Security Beyond OTP

RBI Ushers in a New Era: Diversifying Digital Payment Security Beyond OTP

 India
3
Ukraine's Chernihiv Faces Power Cuts After Attack

Ukraine's Chernihiv Faces Power Cuts After Attack

 Ukraine
4
Sebi Cracks Down on Seacoast for Financial Fraud and Misrepresentation

Sebi Cracks Down on Seacoast for Financial Fraud and Misrepresentation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025