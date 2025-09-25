Rodent Rampage: Mizoram Battles Infestation Threatening Jhum Farmers

The Mizoram government is on high alert following reports of a rodent infestation across three districts, jeopardizing the livelihoods of more than 800 jhum farmers. This situation is allegedly connected to the anticipated bamboo flowering event known as 'Thingtam', scheduled for 2025 after a 46-year hiatus.

Areas hardest hit include several villages in Mamit district, with 769 farmers already facing adverse impacts. The state's Agriculture Department has dispatched teams to distribute rodenticides and provide guidance to locals.

This rodent infestation focuses primarily on traditional jhum paddy fields and adjacent soybean plantations, sparking concern but stopping short of impacting wet rice cultivation. The Mizoram government is actively monitoring developments and engaging in preventive measures to avert a wider crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)