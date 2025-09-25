India Advances Fighter Jet Plans Amidst French Engine Speculations

Dr. DK Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has dismissed reports suggesting India is considering French engines for its LCA Mk2 fighter jets. He confirmed that these advanced aircraft will incorporate the GE-414 engine, with negotiations with General Electric (GE) reaching an advanced stage.

Despite concerns over US tariffs on Indian goods, Sunil assured that discussions about the jet engine have not been affected. HAL and GE have conducted six rounds of successful meetings, with another set to occur in October. GE is increasing its engine delivery rates to meet India's needs, promising 20 engines next year.

The Ministry of Defence has signed a Rs. 62,370 crore contract with HAL for 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft. These jets will feature over 64% indigenous content, and production will create significant jobs, furthering the government's indigenization push in defense manufacturing.

