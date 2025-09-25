Left Menu

Revolut Sets Its Sights on India's Fintech Market

Revolut, UK's fintech giant, is preparing to launch in India, aiming to reach 100 million global customers by 2027. The company has localized its tech offerings for India, secured necessary licenses, and counts the country as a key talent hub.

Revolut, the UK-based fintech powerhouse, is set to make its mark in India, with its launch expected in the coming months. The company aims for 100 million customers globally by 2027, a target underscored at the unveiling of its London headquarters.

Paroma Chatterjee, CEO of Revolut India, revealed that their bespoke tech stack would cater to India's unique banking needs. She emphasized that India is the only country where Revolut has made significant investments to localize its technology, working closely with the RBI to secure necessary regulatory permissions for its operations.

With 350,000 Indians already on the waitlist, Revolut plans to offer a one-stop financial platform combining domestic and forex transactions. The company also highlights its role as a major talent hub in India, with over 3,500 employees following a $45 million upfront investment.

