Margani Bharat Criticizes TDP's Alleged State Repression in Andhra Pradesh

In a scathing critique, former MP and YSR Congress Party leader Margani Bharat accused the TDP-led coalition government of converting Andhra Pradesh into a 'police state' characterized by a slew of illegal arrests targeting social media activists. He claimed that in just one year, the government arrested 282 activists, issued notices to 822, and jailed 86 under dubious charges.

Bharat asserted that the government resorts to intimidation rather than accountability, silencing critics using fake cases. He cited the arrest of Tharak Pratap Reddy in Guntur as an example, where police employed serious criminal charges against a young activist. Bharat emphasized the government's disregard for judiciary signals through cases like Savindra Reddy's detention, even despite High Court warnings.

Bharat condemned what he termed 'state-sponsored terror,' highlighting instances like the abuse and unlawful detention of family members and activists, including the humiliation of Dalit activist Pulisagar. He criticized TDP MLA Balakrishna for indecent remarks against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and seized the opportunity to ridicule the 'Super Six Success' celebrations, terming it a facade of governance failures. His diatribe continued with attacks on party leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh.

