Left Menu

Margani Bharat Criticizes TDP's Alleged State Repression in Andhra Pradesh

Former MP Margani Bharat of YSRCP lambasts the TDP-led government for turning Andhra Pradesh into a 'police state' with unlawful detentions of social media activists. He accuses government leaders of employing intimidation tactics against critics and mocks their governance failures and controversial actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:30 IST
Margani Bharat Criticizes TDP's Alleged State Repression in Andhra Pradesh
Former MP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Margani Bharat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, former MP and YSR Congress Party leader Margani Bharat accused the TDP-led coalition government of converting Andhra Pradesh into a 'police state' characterized by a slew of illegal arrests targeting social media activists. He claimed that in just one year, the government arrested 282 activists, issued notices to 822, and jailed 86 under dubious charges.

Bharat asserted that the government resorts to intimidation rather than accountability, silencing critics using fake cases. He cited the arrest of Tharak Pratap Reddy in Guntur as an example, where police employed serious criminal charges against a young activist. Bharat emphasized the government's disregard for judiciary signals through cases like Savindra Reddy's detention, even despite High Court warnings.

Bharat condemned what he termed 'state-sponsored terror,' highlighting instances like the abuse and unlawful detention of family members and activists, including the humiliation of Dalit activist Pulisagar. He criticized TDP MLA Balakrishna for indecent remarks against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and seized the opportunity to ridicule the 'Super Six Success' celebrations, terming it a facade of governance failures. His diatribe continued with attacks on party leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's Global Isolation: Netanyahu Faces Mounting Challenges

Israel's Global Isolation: Netanyahu Faces Mounting Challenges

 Global
2
Tragic End to a Birthday: Engineering Student Stabbed in Beed

Tragic End to a Birthday: Engineering Student Stabbed in Beed

 India
3
Outrage in Uttarakhand: UKSSSC Exam Scandal Unfolds

Outrage in Uttarakhand: UKSSSC Exam Scandal Unfolds

 India
4
Political Rebound: Azam Khan's Return Sparks Controversy

Political Rebound: Azam Khan's Return Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025