Empowering Women: Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday, disbursing Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women as part of a major empowerment initiative.

The Rs 7,500-crore scheme, backed by Bihar's NDA government, intends to foster women's empowerment by facilitating self-employment and enhancing livelihood opportunities across the state.

The scheme launch was a virtual event, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other officials participating from Patna. Aimed to boost economic independence, the scheme provides financial assistance to women for activities such as agriculture, tailoring, and handicrafts, with additional training support and marketplace development.