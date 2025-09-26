Italy's Antitrust Crackdown: Major Fines Hit Energy Giants

In a significant move against anti-competitive practices, Italy's antitrust regulator announced on Friday that it has fined a group of major oil companies for their role in inhibiting fair competition in the truck fuel market.

A total of over 936 million euros, equivalent to $1.09 billion, was imposed on companies including the Italian energy giant Eni, along with Esso, Ip, Q8, Saras, and Tamoil. This decision underscores the regulatory body's commitment to maintaining fair practices in the energy sector.

The crackdown on these oil firms highlights ongoing efforts to foster transparent and equitable market conditions within Italy and across the wider European region.

(With inputs from agencies.)