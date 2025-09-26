Left Menu

Iran and Russia Forge $25 Billion Nuclear Deal

Iran has finalized a $25 billion deal with Russia's Rosatom for the development of four nuclear power plants in Iran. The partnership involves a memorandum of understanding for constructing small-scale nuclear facilities, highlighting deepening ties between the two countries in energy collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development, Iran has concluded a $25 billion agreement with Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, to construct four nuclear power plants within its borders. The accord marks a substantial step in Iran's nuclear energy ambitions.

Rosatom announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding to build small nuclear power plants, a move aligning with Iran's long-term strategy to enhance its nuclear capabilities without disclosing the precise number of facilities planned.

This collaboration underscores the strengthening energy sector partnership between Iran and Russia, as both nations aim to bolster their influence in the global nuclear landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

