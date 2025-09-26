Iran and Russia Forge $25 Billion Nuclear Deal

In a significant development, Iran has concluded a $25 billion agreement with Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, to construct four nuclear power plants within its borders. The accord marks a substantial step in Iran's nuclear energy ambitions.

Rosatom announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding to build small nuclear power plants, a move aligning with Iran's long-term strategy to enhance its nuclear capabilities without disclosing the precise number of facilities planned.

This collaboration underscores the strengthening energy sector partnership between Iran and Russia, as both nations aim to bolster their influence in the global nuclear landscape.

