UK Stocks Inch Up Amid Travel Surge and US Tariff Threats

London stocks made modest gains on Friday, supported by travel and leisure shares, despite looming U.S. tariff threats by President Donald Trump. The FTSE 100 climbed 0.38% as of 0926 GMT, aiming for a small weekly rise.

InterContinental Hotels Group led the charge with a 2.9% gain after JPMorgan upgraded its status, boosting the mid-cap FTSE 250 by 0.06%. Meanwhile, oil and gas shares also rose alongside modest oil price increases.

Tensions resurfaced with Trump's new tariffs, impacting sectors such as pharmaceuticals and trucks. The UK is negotiating with the U.S. over these measures, keeping hopes alive for a settlement. Meanwhile, investors focus on an upcoming U.S. inflation reading likely to influence Fed policies.