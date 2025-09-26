Left Menu

UK Stocks Inch Up Amid Travel Surge and US Tariff Threats

London stocks rose on Friday due to gains in travel and leisure shares, while investors seemed unfazed by President Trump's new tariffs. The FTSE 100 increased, led by InterContinental Hotels Group and Whitbread. Trade tensions resurfaced with tariffs on goods, including drugs and trucks, but UK remains hopeful of resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:00 IST
UK Stocks Inch Up Amid Travel Surge and US Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London stocks made modest gains on Friday, supported by travel and leisure shares, despite looming U.S. tariff threats by President Donald Trump. The FTSE 100 climbed 0.38% as of 0926 GMT, aiming for a small weekly rise.

InterContinental Hotels Group led the charge with a 2.9% gain after JPMorgan upgraded its status, boosting the mid-cap FTSE 250 by 0.06%. Meanwhile, oil and gas shares also rose alongside modest oil price increases.

Tensions resurfaced with Trump's new tariffs, impacting sectors such as pharmaceuticals and trucks. The UK is negotiating with the U.S. over these measures, keeping hopes alive for a settlement. Meanwhile, investors focus on an upcoming U.S. inflation reading likely to influence Fed policies.

TRENDING

1
Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gauge

Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gaug...

 Global
2
Ukraine's Tactical Resilience Disrupts Russian Offensives

Ukraine's Tactical Resilience Disrupts Russian Offensives

 Global
3
Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

 India
4
JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025