Uttarakhand Cracks Down on Exam Malpractice: CM Dhami Leads Investigation

The Uttarakhand government has launched a rigorous investigation into alleged malpractice in the Graduate Level Competitive Examination 2025, following directives from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The state's Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam is under scrutiny, with the Chief Minister emphasizing transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

In response to the allegations, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on September 24. It plans to hold public meetings to engage with candidates and stakeholders directly. These sessions are scheduled for September 27 in Haridwar and September 29 in Tehri Garhwal, providing an opportunity for examinees and their guardians to express concerns and provide information.

Chief Minister Dhami urged the youth to be wary of individuals exploiting student protests for personal gain. He reiterated his administration's commitment to transparency, citing past appointments made without corruption. Dhami also described it as 'unfortunate' that the government is facing criticism against the backdrop of student grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)