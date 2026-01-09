UPDATE 2-South Korea's President Lee to visit Japan for a summit with PM Takaichi
Lee and Takaichi will hold the summit in Nara City on January 13, followed by a dinner, where they are expected to discuss regional and global affairs as well as economic and social issues, the presidential office said in a statement. The pair will attend diplomatic events together and Lee will separately meet with South Korean residents in Japan, it said.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan on January 13 and 14 for a summit with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Lee's office said on Friday. Lee and Takaichi will hold the summit in Nara City on January 13, followed by a dinner, where they are expected to discuss regional and global affairs as well as economic and social issues, the presidential office said in a statement.
The pair will attend diplomatic events together and Lee will separately meet with South Korean residents in Japan, it said. The summit aims to reinforce the goal of developing South Korea–Japan relations in a future-oriented, stable direction, Lee's office said.
The leaders may also discuss regional issues such as the current dispute
between China and Japan, and the potential participation of North Korean athletes at the Asian Games scheduled for September in Japan, Lee's security adviser Wi Sung-lac told a briefing on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Korea sets up task force on uranium enrichment, nuclear cooperation with US
Italian PM Meloni to visit South Korea for summit with President Lee
UPDATE 1-Italian PM Meloni to visit South Korea for summit with President Lee
South Korea's President Lee to visit Japan January 13-14 for summit, Newsis reports
UPDATE 1-South Korea's President Lee to visit Japan for a summit with PM Takaichi