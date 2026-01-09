Left Menu

Lee and Takaichi ​will hold the summit in Nara City on January ‍13, followed by a dinner, where they are expected to discuss regional and global affairs as well as economic ⁠and social ‌issues, the ⁠presidential office said in a statement. The pair will attend diplomatic ‍events together and Lee will separately meet with South Korean ​residents in Japan, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 10:52 IST
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan on January ⁠13 and 14 for a summit with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Lee's office said on Friday. Lee and Takaichi ​will hold the summit in Nara City on January ‍13, followed by a dinner, where they are expected to discuss regional and global affairs as well as economic ⁠and social ‌issues, the ⁠presidential office said in a statement.

The pair will attend diplomatic ‍events together and Lee will separately meet with South Korean ​residents in Japan, it said. The summit aims to ⁠reinforce the goal of developing South Korea–Japan relations in a future-oriented, ⁠stable direction, Lee's office said.

The leaders may also discuss regional issues such as the current dispute

between China and ⁠Japan, and the potential participation of North Korean athletes at ⁠the Asian ‌Games scheduled for September in Japan, Lee's security adviser Wi Sung-lac told a ⁠briefing on Friday.

