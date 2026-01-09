US State Dept highlights 'mission-defining challenge' during Jaishankar's New York visit in Nov last year

The US Department of State has highlighted a "mission-defining challenge" during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit here in November amid the US government shutdown, saying it put in a ''bold contingency plan" to ensure his protection and security.

An article dated December 30, 2025 by Supervisory Special Agent Gabriel Macias said that when thousands of commercial flights were grounded due to the US government shutdown last year, Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) special agents from the Dignitary Protection Division (DP), New York Field Office (NYFO), and Buffalo Resident Office (BFRO) faced a "mission-defining challenge." Jaishankar, who was in Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting on November 11-12, 2025, had then travelled to New York, where he held a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters. "The successful execution of the mission ensured the foreign minister's diplomatic agenda proceeded without disruption, advancing strategic US foreign policy interests fully aligned with the administration's 'America First' policy priorities.

''It also reflected the ethos emphasised by incoming DS leadership: disciplined execution, mission focus, technical proficiency, and unwavering readiness in support of American diplomacy," the article said.

The article, released Thursday, said that during Jaishankar's visit to New York, DSS needed to adapt quickly amid restrictions due to the government shutdown to ensure his timely arrival and ''uphold the bureau's core mission: protection." Given that flights were cancelled nationwide due to the shutdown but diplomatic meetings were imminent, "DSS crafted a bold contingency plan" that involved a seven-hour road journey, one that commenced when agents received Jaishankar at the Lewiston–Queenston Bridge in Niagara in upstate New York and executed a "416-mile interstate motorcade to Manhattan." The article said that to execute the contingency plan, the mission mobilised 27 agents, including three from DP, who drove to Buffalo and New York to join BFRO and NYFO teams for a "rare long-distance" motorcade movement. "From the first mile to the last, the detail showcased hallmark DSS tradecraft—adaptability, resilience, technical proficiency, and disciplined execution," the article said.

It outlined that the journey began with BFRO agents coordinating with officials from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who protected Jaishankar while he was in Canada, and US Customs and Border Protection personnel at the international bridge between the US and Canada to expedite a smooth transition at the border. Agents "meticulously" planned routes through portions of upstate New York, "managed fatigue through structured driver rotations, and ensured seamless continuity of protection while maintaining the foreign minister's comfort across the seven-hour journey." "Despite freezing temperatures, limited visibility, and shutdown-related constraints, DSS agents executed with calm professionalism and unwavering focus," it said. It further said during the entire operation, a K9 ''alerted on the foreign minister's armoured vehicle. Agents quickly secured the area, coordinated with local explosive ordinance disposal technicians, and, after a thorough inspection, cleared the vehicle, which served as an example of the team's poise and adherence to DSS standards under pressure."

