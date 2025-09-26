Punjab Assembly Pays Tribute Amidst Flood Controversy
The Punjab Legislative Assembly honored 59 flood victims and other notable figures during a special session. Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa labeled the floods a 'man-made disaster,' criticizing the state for poor dam management and insufficient central government funds. The session spotlighted relief efforts amid significant crop damage.
The Punjab Legislative Assembly paid homage to 59 individuals who perished in recent floods, amid concerns over mismanagement and insufficient aid from the central government. At the commencement of the special session, Speaker S Kultar Singh Sandhwan led a solemn remembrance for the flood victims and other prominent deceased figures.
Criticism surfaced as Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, termed the floods a 'man-made disaster.' Bajwa blamed the state government for inadequate dam water management and deemed the central relief funds insufficient. He argued that the assembly must address the grievances of the public effectively.
Bajwa pointedly remarked that the session lacked critical discussions such as Question Hour and Zero Hour, which could have addressed issues related to the disaster's mismanagement. Meanwhile, the Assembly focused on relief efforts, with extensive crop damage reported across various districts in the state.
