Tributes to Babuji: Remembering Kalyan Singh's Impact on Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, highlighting his contributions to good governance and development in the state. Singh's political tenure focused on advancing a nationalist agenda, and he is remembered for his significant role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
In a moving tribute, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the late Kalyan Singh for steering Uttar Pradesh towards good governance and development. Addressing a gathering on Singh's 94th birth anniversary, Adityanath lauded Singh's unwavering nationalist mission and dedication to public service.
Singh, fondly referred to as 'Babuji,' assumed office in 1991 as Uttar Pradesh's first BJP chief minister, tackling a state plagued by lawlessness and administrative chaos. His tenure is remembered for restoring public faith and prioritizing the needs of marginalized groups.
Though Singh passed away in 2021, his legacy endures through his influence within the BJP and his significant contributions to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Singh's life, deeply influenced by RSS values, left a lasting imprint on the political landscape.
