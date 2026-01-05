Tributes to Babuji: Remembering Kalyan Singh's Impact on Uttar Pradesh

In a moving tribute, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the late Kalyan Singh for steering Uttar Pradesh towards good governance and development. Addressing a gathering on Singh's 94th birth anniversary, Adityanath lauded Singh's unwavering nationalist mission and dedication to public service.

Singh, fondly referred to as 'Babuji,' assumed office in 1991 as Uttar Pradesh's first BJP chief minister, tackling a state plagued by lawlessness and administrative chaos. His tenure is remembered for restoring public faith and prioritizing the needs of marginalized groups.

Though Singh passed away in 2021, his legacy endures through his influence within the BJP and his significant contributions to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Singh's life, deeply influenced by RSS values, left a lasting imprint on the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)