Tributes Pour in as Suresh Kalmadi Passes Away at 81

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi has died at the age of 81 in Pune after a prolonged illness. A prominent figure in Pune's politics and sports administration, his death has prompted tributes from leaders across the political spectrum.

Updated: 06-01-2026 08:10 IST
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi passed away in Pune early Tuesday. The 81-year-old succumbed to a prolonged illness, according to family sources.

Kalmadi, who breathed his last at around 3:30 am, held numerous important roles during his career, including Union Minister of State for Railways and president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). His contributions to political and sports dynamics in Pune and beyond made him a significant figure.

Political leaders from various parties expressed sadness at his passing, honoring his influence and service. Kalmadi is survived by his family, with funeral arrangements scheduled at Vaikunth crematorium in Navi Peth.

