On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Ukrainian drone attacks targeting the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure, highlighting the negative impact on global energy security and the interests of the United States, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

The CPC, a major transit route for Kazakh oil, was forced to suspend tanker loading operations following the attacks on the southern Russian port of Novorossiisk. This incident underscores the vulnerability of critical energy supply lines amid geopolitical tensions.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the attacks reflect a disregard for leaders striving to facilitate peaceful dialogue. The CPC counts major U.S. firms Chevron and Exxon Mobil among its shareholders, further amplifying concerns over international energy stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)