Caspian Pipeline Under Siege: Global Energy Security at Risk

Ukrainian drone strikes on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's infrastructure have halted operations, drawing criticism for undermining global energy security. The attacks, affecting oil transport from Kazakhstan via the Russian port of Novorossiisk, have been condemned by Russia as detrimental to U.S., Kazakh, and Russian interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:52 IST
On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Ukrainian drone attacks targeting the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure, highlighting the negative impact on global energy security and the interests of the United States, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

The CPC, a major transit route for Kazakh oil, was forced to suspend tanker loading operations following the attacks on the southern Russian port of Novorossiisk. This incident underscores the vulnerability of critical energy supply lines amid geopolitical tensions.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the attacks reflect a disregard for leaders striving to facilitate peaceful dialogue. The CPC counts major U.S. firms Chevron and Exxon Mobil among its shareholders, further amplifying concerns over international energy stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

