AI Optimism Fuels Global Equity Fund Inflows

After weeks of outflows, global equity funds saw a significant revival with net inflows amounting to $28.36 billion. This turnaround was largely driven by growing optimism surrounding artificial intelligence investments, alongside speculations of potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts that lifted investor mood.

Nvidia's announcement of a $100 billion investment in OpenAI catalyzed fresh inflows, while market anticipation for a Federal Reserve rate cut in October remained high, reaching an 87.7% probability according to CME's Fed Watch. This sentiment was bolstered despite mixed messages from central bank officials.

Global bond funds also recorded impressive inflows of $22.96 billion, marking a peak unseen since 2022. Meanwhile, money market funds experienced significant withdrawals as investors readjusted their portfolios, capitalizing on the promise shown by equities and bonds.