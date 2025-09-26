Left Menu

UP Minister Condemns Stone-Pelting Protest, Cites 'Riot-Fueled Mentality'

UP Minister Anil Rajbhar criticized the 'I Love Mohammad' protest in Bareilly, labeling it a mindset against UP's progress. The protest led to stone-pelting, police intervention, and multiple detentions. Officials stress the importance of permission for gatherings, while police maintain control over the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:34 IST
UP Minister Condemns Stone-Pelting Protest, Cites 'Riot-Fueled Mentality'
UP Ministers Asim Arun, Jaiveer Singh and Anil Rajbhar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar strongly condemned the 'I Love Mohammad' protest in Bareilly, asserting that the protestors represent a mindset unable to tolerate the state's development. His comments came after demonstrators threw stones following Friday prayers, forcing police to use lathi charge and detain several participants.

The protest took place near the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the home of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. Protestors held placards reading 'I Love Mohammad.' Rajbhar, speaking from Lucknow, stated that the riotous mentality roots from their failure to halt progress, promising government action to deter future disruptions.

State Minister Asim Arun highlighted the necessity of obtaining prior permission for religious gatherings, stressing that unauthorized processions fuel divisiveness. Minister Jaiveer Singh described the protest as a deliberate conspiracy to disturb peace, and Sanjay Kumar Nishad criticized the unauthorized demonstration.

Authorities reported that police attempted to maintain order with a flag march when stones were thrown. IG Bareilly Range Ajay Sahni confirmed that the situation is under control, with stone pelters identified and detained. A heavy police presence remains to avert further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Barcelona's Injury Woes: Raphinha and Garcia Sidelined

Barcelona's Injury Woes: Raphinha and Garcia Sidelined

 Global
2
Amit Shah Gears Up Bihar BJP for Upcoming Elections

Amit Shah Gears Up Bihar BJP for Upcoming Elections

 India
3
Dollar Holds Ground Despite Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Holds Ground Despite Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
4
Supreme Court Demands Transparency in NEET-PG Answer Keys

Supreme Court Demands Transparency in NEET-PG Answer Keys

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025