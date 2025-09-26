UP Minister Condemns Stone-Pelting Protest, Cites 'Riot-Fueled Mentality'

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar strongly condemned the 'I Love Mohammad' protest in Bareilly, asserting that the protestors represent a mindset unable to tolerate the state's development. His comments came after demonstrators threw stones following Friday prayers, forcing police to use lathi charge and detain several participants.

The protest took place near the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the home of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. Protestors held placards reading 'I Love Mohammad.' Rajbhar, speaking from Lucknow, stated that the riotous mentality roots from their failure to halt progress, promising government action to deter future disruptions.

State Minister Asim Arun highlighted the necessity of obtaining prior permission for religious gatherings, stressing that unauthorized processions fuel divisiveness. Minister Jaiveer Singh described the protest as a deliberate conspiracy to disturb peace, and Sanjay Kumar Nishad criticized the unauthorized demonstration.

Authorities reported that police attempted to maintain order with a flag march when stones were thrown. IG Bareilly Range Ajay Sahni confirmed that the situation is under control, with stone pelters identified and detained. A heavy police presence remains to avert further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)