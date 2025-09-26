Major Drug Bust in Manipur: Assam Rifles and NCB Strike Big

In a significant clampdown on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), intercepted a massive narcotics consignment in Manipur's Chandel district. Two individuals were apprehended with 67.26 kilograms of WY tablets, a drug with a street value of Rs 53.8 crore.

The operation unfolded following a tip-off, leading to the establishment of a vehicle check post near Bala Point. Upon sighting law enforcement, the suspects attempted to evade capture by fleeing into nearby forests. Undeterred, the team pursued and successfully detained the suspects.

The contraband was handed over to the NCB for further investigation. This operation exemplifies the robust synergy between Assam Rifles and the NCB in stemming the tide of illegal drug activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)