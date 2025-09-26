Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Manipur: Assam Rifles and NCB Strike Big

In a major operation, Assam Rifles and NCB apprehended two individuals in Manipur's Chandel district with 67.26 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 53.8 crore. The operation underscores the effective collaboration between the forces in addressing drug trafficking challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:27 IST
Officials with seized narcotics and apprehended officials (Photo/Assam Rifles) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant clampdown on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), intercepted a massive narcotics consignment in Manipur's Chandel district. Two individuals were apprehended with 67.26 kilograms of WY tablets, a drug with a street value of Rs 53.8 crore.

The operation unfolded following a tip-off, leading to the establishment of a vehicle check post near Bala Point. Upon sighting law enforcement, the suspects attempted to evade capture by fleeing into nearby forests. Undeterred, the team pursued and successfully detained the suspects.

The contraband was handed over to the NCB for further investigation. This operation exemplifies the robust synergy between Assam Rifles and the NCB in stemming the tide of illegal drug activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

