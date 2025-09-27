UN Sanctions Snapback on Iran Moves Forward After Resolution Fails
A resolution to delay the reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran failed at the Security Council as only four countries backed it. With nine votes against and two abstentions, the snapback process proceeds. New sanctions are set to be reinstated, following accusations that Iran violated a 2015 nuclear deal.
A proposal by Russia and China to delay U.N. sanctions on Iran was rejected by the Security Council, with the majority of members opposing the draft resolution. This decision paves the way for the reimposition of sanctions, set to return on Saturday due to concerns over Iran's nuclear activities.
Diplomats noted that discussions between Iran and European nations, known as the E3, failed to yield a breakthrough, leading to the resolution's inevitable defeat. The council's vote saw nine members reject the resolution, with two abstaining, marking a decisive move in the ongoing diplomatic efforts.
After the vote, Britain's envoy, Barbara Wood, stated the council had completed the snapback process outlined in resolution 2231, meaning U.N. sanctions targeting Iran would be reinstated. The European powers had previously offered a six-month delay for negotiations, contingent on Iran's compliance with nuclear inspections and talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
