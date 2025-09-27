Left Menu

Punjab Police's Major Win: Extradition of BKI Terrorist from UAE

In a decisive strike against terrorism, Punjab Police successfully extradited BKI terrorist Parminder Singh from UAE, with central agencies' aid. Concurrently, a separate operation led to arrests in a narco-terror network, recovering heroin and weapons, underscoring Punjab's crackdown on crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:35 IST
Babbar Khalsa terrorist Parminder Singh alias Pindi (Photo/@DGPPunjabPolice on X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant victory for law enforcement, Punjab Police achieved a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism and organized crime by successfully extraditing Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Parminder Singh, also known as Pindi, from Abu Dhabi. The collaborative effort, involving central agencies, highlights the strategic coordination essential in combating global terrorism.

Led by a senior officer, a four-member team from the Punjab Police, acting on a Red Corner Notice issued by Batala Police, traveled to the United Arab Emirates on September 24. The team effectively coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and UAE authorities, managing to complete all necessary legal formalities to ensure Pindi's return to India, where he faces pending charges related to violent crimes.

In a parallel development, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police executed an operation targeting narco-terror networks. The operation resulted in the arrest of six individuals involved in smuggling heroin and weapons across borders. Authorities confiscated over four kilograms of heroin and firearms, effectively disrupting the narcotics and arms supply chain, reportedly orchestrated in collaboration with a Pakistan-based handler utilizing drone technology.

