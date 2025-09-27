Punjab Police's Major Win: Extradition of BKI Terrorist from UAE

In a significant victory for law enforcement, Punjab Police achieved a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism and organized crime by successfully extraditing Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Parminder Singh, also known as Pindi, from Abu Dhabi. The collaborative effort, involving central agencies, highlights the strategic coordination essential in combating global terrorism.

Led by a senior officer, a four-member team from the Punjab Police, acting on a Red Corner Notice issued by Batala Police, traveled to the United Arab Emirates on September 24. The team effectively coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and UAE authorities, managing to complete all necessary legal formalities to ensure Pindi's return to India, where he faces pending charges related to violent crimes.

In a parallel development, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police executed an operation targeting narco-terror networks. The operation resulted in the arrest of six individuals involved in smuggling heroin and weapons across borders. Authorities confiscated over four kilograms of heroin and firearms, effectively disrupting the narcotics and arms supply chain, reportedly orchestrated in collaboration with a Pakistan-based handler utilizing drone technology.