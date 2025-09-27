Hyderabad Reels Under Heavy Rains: CM Reddy Leads Flood Response Efforts

Telangana is grappling with severe flooding as incessant rains and the release of water from the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs have dangerously swelled the Musi River. In response, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has mandated urgent precautionary measures to safeguard vulnerable populations.

The CM has ordered the evacuation of residents from low-lying areas and deployment of rehabilitation camps. The Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), a significant transport hub in Hyderabad, suffered severe flooding, leaving passengers stranded. Officials are diverting incoming buses, and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is on high alert to ensure safe travel during the festive season.

Amid continuous heavy rainfall forecasts, CM Reddy has placed various departments on high alert, including the police and disaster management agencies, to coordinate rescue and relief efforts. Caution boards and traffic diversions are being implemented strategically to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.