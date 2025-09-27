Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Warns Against Festive Season Violence

In a firm warning amid rising tensions in Bareilly during the Hindu festival season, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned those inciting violence under the guise of religious slogans. He warned that disorderly actions, particularly by those promoting 'I Love Muhammad,' will be met with severe consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Warns Against Festive Season Violence
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to rising tensions in Bareilly preceding the Hindu festivals of Durga Puja and Diwali, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning on Saturday. Addressing a rally in Shravasti, he condemned disorderly actions under religious pretenses, emphasizing that these behaviors will not be tolerated.

Referring to the slogan 'I Love Muhammad,' Adityanath questioned the intentions behind such sentiments, especially during the auspicious Shardiya Navratri. He criticized attempts to incite violence and painted these efforts as contrary to religious sanctity, reiterating that while festive enthusiasm is natural, it must be displayed responsibly.

The Chief Minister's remarks followed violent protests in Bareilly where demonstrators, supporting the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, clashed with police, injuring at least ten officers. The main conspirator, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, has been apprehended, with multiple arrests following. Law enforcement continues to prioritize peace and security amidst these disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

